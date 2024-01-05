MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Workers with Monongalia Emergency Medical Services submitted a petition to unionize earlier this week, according to the website of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

The NLRB’s website reports that on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, the petition was submitted representing all full-time, part-time, per diem and casual EMTs, paramedics and dispatchers with Mon EMS. Clerical and office personnel as well as supervisors and guards were not included.

The petition represents a total of 100 Mon EMS employees.

The petition was filed with the Region 06 office of the NLRB in Pittsburgh and the workers will be represented by the International Association of EMTs and Paramedics (IAEP) as well as the National Association of Government Employees (NAGE).

12 News has filed a request with the NLRB to receive further documents related to this case and will share more information when that request is approved.