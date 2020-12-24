Mon Health announces partnership with Holiday Inn in Morgantown

Monongalia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Officials with Mon Health announced a partnership with the Holiday Inn-Morgantown.

The program dedicates hotel rooms and accommodations to offer supportive housing for families and visitors of patients undergoing a procedure or treatment at Mon Health Medical Center.

The program kicked off in early November and will run through April 1, 2020.

“We understand traveling for a loved one’s medical care comes with its own set of challenges,” said Mark Gilliam, Mon Health Medical Center Chief Administrative Officer. “That’s why we want to provide an option for out-of-area families who need a place to stay while they remain focused on their loved one’s health.”

Handicap rooms are also available upon request.

“When a serious illness or injury strikes, staying close to family is important,” said Jeff Albrecht, owner/operator of the Holiday Inn. “Not having a place to stay adds stress to families who are already coping with sometimes life-threatening changes, and we are happy to offer support
however, we can.”

To learn more about the Holiday Inn and hotel amenities, visit information on the Holiday Inn Morgantown webpage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories