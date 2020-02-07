Mon Health brings awareness to heart disease in women

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mon Health Heart and Vascular Center celebrated Go Red for Women Day at a Monongalia County residential living facility on Friday.

The Village at Heritage Point in Morgantown hosted an inaugural luncheon recognizing the American Heart Association’s special day.

Community members and residents, along with doctors from the vascular center, talked about the number one killer of women, which is heart disease.

Officials explained that the Go Red for Women campaign has seen a significant increase in awareness since its inception in the 1990’s.

“Women need to know that they need to know their numbers, that’s sort of the code word that they use. You should know what your cholesterol is,” Bradford Warden, Executive Director for Mon Health Heart and Vascular Center explained. “If you’re a diabetic you should know what your hemoglobin A1C is. You need to know what your risk factors things that you can do to reduce the risk of heart disease especially in West Virginia.”

For more information about women and heart disease, visit the Mon Health Website by clicking here.