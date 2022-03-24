MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Local private security company, Morgan Defense has received a donation of $10,000 worth of items from the hospitals of Mon Health System for their upcoming humanitarian aid trip to Ukraine.

Mon Health donates materials to Morgan Defense’s humanitarian trip to Ukraine

To collect medical items for transport to Ukraine, Dr. Rebecca Schmidt of WVU School of Medicine helped to connect Mon Health with Morgan Defense.

On March 23, Devin Morgan and Alex Shay of Morgan Defense gathered four pallets of donations from Mon Health facilities. The facilities included Mon Health Medical Center, Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital and Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“Luckily, our facilities were able to quickly gather product samples and other items that would be useful for those in need. This is just a small gesture of help and hope during these unpredictable times,” said Keith Dabbs, Mon Health System Director of Supply Chain Management.

To organize the humanitarian effort, the company has been working with the Ukrainian Consulate in Philadelphia.