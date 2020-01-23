Mon Health employees paint to help Empty Bowls charity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mon Health Medical Center Auxiliary employees gathered at The WOW! Factory art studio Thursday morning to paint bowls for the Empty Bowls charity.

Mon Health Medical Center Auxiliary employees paint bowls at The Wow! Factory

Empty Bowls works to fight food insecurity in Monongalia County and they do so through events like their annual Soup and Bread Luncheon. The event charges attendees a fee to enter and they are given a bowl, made by people like the Auxiliary employees, to try out a wide variety of soups, bread, and desserts. All the money from the event goes to local food pantries.

The Auxiliary pays The Wow! Factory $6 to design a bowl that is then donated to the event and they are not the only ones taking part vice president of Mon Health Medical Center Auxillary Christian Battin said. Local schools, churches, and volunteer groups also participate in painting bowls.

“This is a lot of fun because there is a group of us,” Battin said. “Some of us it’s our first time making a bowl, I’ve come to The Wow! Factory to make the bowls in previous years and for other art projects. But it’s nice to bring people who have never done it before and they can make a beautiful piece of art.”

People from all over town, Battin explained, donated their time to make the soup and desserts. She added that the bowl is part of the excitement because attendees get to pick out their bowl of choice and try all the soups at the event.