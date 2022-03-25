MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Samantha Lyons, RN, of Mon Health Medical Center was recently honored with The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses.

The nomination submitted from one of Lyons’ patients read:

I brought my 77-year-old father to the Emergency Department. He was clearly struggling and needed intense, supportive care. Samantha was the most caring nurse I’ve encountered in my life. She cared for my dad in such a way that he was not only getting the medical care, but the compassion he needed. He was at his worst, and she cared for him with dignity and such kindness, patiently explaining even the most urgent procedure to him. But that’s not all – as my mother and I struggled to accept the severity of his situation, she comforted us and cared for us as much as for my dad. On what seemed like the worst day of our lives, she was so kind and loving towards all three of us. She offered so much of her heart to us to ease our pain. I don’t wish our situation on any family, but if someone must go through it, I want them all to have a nurse like Samantha. Nomination letter for Lyons

Samantha is a Registered Nurse in the Emergency Department and has worked for Mon Health

Medical Center since 2016.

Samantha Lyons (Courtesy: Mon Health)

“I want to treat all of my patients how I would want my family to be treated when coming to the hospital,” Lyons said. “Coming to the Emergency Room is usually an unexpected and scary experience, but it’s the nurses, physicians, and ancillary staff who make it easier for our patients through the care that we provide.”

“Our Emergency Department staff put their heart and soul into what they do regardless of the circumstance, and we are fortunate to have nurses like Samantha. She is an incredible representation of our team and is extremely deserving of this prestigious International Nursing Award,” said Krystal Atkinson, Chief Nursing Executive at Mon Health System.

Awarded to nurses quarterly at Mon Health Medical Center, The DAISY Award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

