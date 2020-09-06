Mon Health hosts first responders appreciation night at Mylan Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mon Health held a free movie Saturday night and honored first responders at the track at Mylan Park located near the newly built aquatic center.

The movies series concluded the summer series Saturday with the showing of Disney’s Onward. First responders received gifts throughout the night including free drinks from the concession stand as well as four guest passes per family to utilize the facilities at Mylan Park. Children were also encouraged to dress up as first responders to show support for their local heroes.

“It’s so important for us as a community to come together, to be able to enjoy our families and our community in this safe and socially distant way. And so, anything that we can do,” said Kristina Adrian, the Executive Director of Growth and Marketing for Mon Health.

Mon Health representatives said the event complied with all current CDC and local COVID-19 guidelines, requiring guest to wear masks upon entry to the track.

“Of course this is a family event and so we offer glow sticks for the kids, we offer hand sanitizer for the families, and then of course we’ve also had mask here to ensure that it is a safe environment for all that attend,” said Adrian. “We are so proud to be able to host a fun night for families while also showing appreciation for our local heroes. It’s so important for us to offer a socially distanced, safe environment for our community and look forward to working alongside Mylan Park in bringing opportunities like this to families in the area in the future.”