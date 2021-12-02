Mon Health Medical Center geriatric ER recognized for improvements

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown held a ribbon cutting on Thursday morning to recognize the hospital’s level three designation as a geriatric emergency room.

The hospital received accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians,

To earn the accreditations, the hospital had to add larger clocks, handrails and a larger support team, among other things.

Hospital officials said they were already doing several of those things before applying for the accreditation.

“Well, I think it just shows a recognition by the passion, as I said, all the way from our board, to all the different aspects. Our auxiliary making that generous donation to support the funding, the staff, whether that’s Dr. Edwards, our head of emergency services, our nursing staff–all the individuals and the hard work they’ve done. It’s nice for them to be recognized for that,” said Mark Gilliam, Chief Administrative Officer at Mon Health Medical Center.

The hospital was able to purchase everything needed for the accreditation from lots of fundraising, including from the hospital’s auxiliary.