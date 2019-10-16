Mon Health Medical Center hosts annual Fight the Flu campaign

Morgantown, W.Va. – Between five to 20 percent of people in the United States get the flu each year– this year will be no different.

Mon Health Medical Center is helping fight those figures through their annual Fight the Flu Campaign, which is running now through October 24.

It is a service that will be at the following locations:

Oct. 18, 7-10 a.m., City Neon (Chaplan Road)

Oct. 19, 7-10 a.m., Mon Health Medical Center, Clear Mountain Bank in Bruceton Mills and Sabraton, Fyzical (Dynamic Physical Therapy) Westover

The flu vaccine can help prevent you from getting the flu and limit how severe your symptoms are. In addition, the shot helps you do your part to protect the elderly and young who are at a higher risk of contracting the flu and becoming severely sick as a result.

“It’s very important for everybody to immunize themselves with the vaccine every year and protect yourself,” Dr. Karol Koast.

Dr. Koast works with the Mon Health Medical Center outreach team and said people often have misconceptions about the effects of flu shots.

“Most of them say I don’t want to get the flu shot because they got the flu after they got the vaccine that’s not exactly right,” she said. “The vaccine is a dormant vaccine so they cannot get the flu from the vaccine.”

She said the vaccine takes 10 days to be fully processed by your body, which means that you are susceptible to the flu in that period. Dr. Koast also warned that there have already been cases of the flu registered in West Virginia and said that there are options for getting flu shots all over the state.

For more information about the flu or locations of free flu shots call 304-599-7358.