Mon Health Medical Center raises funds for new Comprehensive Perinatal Depression Program

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – Mon Health Medical Center is raising funds for its Comprehensive Perinatal Depression Program.

The 57th annual Mon Health Medical Center auxiliary’s ball of the year will benefit the development of this program.

The Perinatal Depression Program is community focused and one of only 13 in the nation.

This program will begin with the screening of patients in the birthing center for depression at the initial visit.

“A lot of people, women, families, are affected by depression in this time frame, and there’s a lack of services out in the community right now, and we’re here to fill that void,” said Dr. Craig Herring, OBGYN at Mon Health.

Perinatal depression anxiety disorder affects one in ten people.