Mon Health Medical Center reaccredited as HeartCARE Center

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the second year in a row, the American College of Cardiology (ACC) has reaccredited Mon Health Medical Center as a HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence for 2021. Mon Health Medical Center is the only hospital in West Virginia to receive this honor.

This distinction is based upon meeting accreditation criteria through ongoing performance registry reporting and by providing comprehensive, high-quality cardiovascular care.

According to a media release, hospitals and health systems that have earned an SCC HeartCARE Center designation have demonstrated their commitment to consistent, high-quality cardiovascular care through process improvement, disease and procedure-specific accreditation professional excellence, and community engagement.

This is truly a monumental achievement. We are the 24th institution in the country and the only in the state of West Virginia to receive this designation. It’s a true representation of the quality and technology advanced care that we provide to each patient. Being the first and only AFIB (cardiac arrhythmia) accredited hospital, chest pain accredited hospital for nine years in a row, recognized by US News and World Report as high performing, four-star rated CMS hospital and Leapfrog Grade A in safety, it is fitting to be the highest-rated heart center group of providers. We are humbled and honored to have such recognition. It represents our dedication to our community and patients that we ensure to get the very best, highest quality in a warm, friendly-oriented environment.” Bradford Warden, MD, executive director of the Mon Health Heart and Vascular Center

The American College of Cardiology offers U.S. and international hospitals, like Mon Health Medical Center, access to a comprehensive suite of cardiac accreditation services designed to optimize patient outcomes and improve financial performances.