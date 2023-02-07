MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mon Health Medical Center (MHMC) has been recognized for its surgical work in the field of gynecology.

MHMC was named a Center of Excellence for Minimally Invasive Gynecology (COEMIG) for 2023 by the Surgical Review Corporation for its excellence in “performing minimally invasive gynecological procedures and achieving defined standards for patient safety and care quality,” according to a release from Mon Health.

Several MHMC physicians received similar recognition, including Christine Wilson, MD, Susan Capelle, MD, FACOG, Craig Herring, MD, FACOG, William McBee, MD, FACOG, and John Sunyecz, MD, FACOG.

“This designation recognizes surgeons and medical facilities that demonstrate an unparalleled commitment and ability to deliver the safest, and highest quality minimally invasive gynecologic medical care,” said Dr. McBee.

According to the release, minimally invasive gynecologic surgery can reduce trauma, has a shorter operating time, faster healing time, minimal scarring and can reduce risk of infection.

“Our surgeons consistently demonstrate a commitment and ability to deliver safe, effective, and evidencebased care. Participating in COEMIG has further focused our team on exceeding clinical benchmarks and guidelines to enhance the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time,” said Krystal Atkinson, chief administrative officer at MHMC.

