Mon Health Medical Center to hold preventative health fair

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Individuals concerned with their health can receive preventative screenings at a low price when participating in the upcoming Mon Health Fair Multiphasic Screening.

The annual event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center at Mylan Park, 111 Mylan Park Lane, in Morgantown, from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. The event benefits the four Rotary Clubs in Monongahela County.

“This screening can provide an early warning of health problems, including coronary heart disease, diabetes or other disorders,” said Michael McGovern, Mon Health Medical Center Community Outreach Coordinator. “We always have a great amount of interest because it is such a great value for our participants.”

To receive the most accurate results, participants should fast for 12 hours prior to attending the health fair. It is also suggested to drink plenty of water during the fast. Participants should continue to take their regular medication. Diabetic participants should not fast.

Patients should register by Wednesday, Sept. 8 because the number of spots is limited and given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Registration is available only online at MonHealth.com/HealthFair. Payments will be accepted upon arrival in the form of cash, checks, or money orders. MHMC will mail results within 7-10 days of the event, but results will also be available on the Mon Health Patient Portal.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, services are limited this year to maintain best practices for the health of the community and staff. Masks and social distancing will be enforced, and all participants will be screened upon entry. Good nutrition and exercise are vital for keeping overall health and wellbeing strong.