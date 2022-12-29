Gifts given as part of Mon Health System’s Heart of the Holidays program (Mon Health Photo)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mon Health System helped their employees through financial hardship this holiday season with their Heart of the Holidays program.

Adopted from the Charleston Area Medical Center, part of Vandalia Health, this is Mon Health System’s first year participating in the Heart of the Holidays program. Employee families nominated for the program were anonymously matched with a Mon Health System department that provided their sponsored family with clothing, toys and food. 32 families, made up of 104 individuals, were sponsored.

“Our staff banded together to create a beautiful holiday for many employees and their families across the health system,” said Katie Davison, chief human resources officer of Mon Health System. “We look forward to continue to expand the Heart of the Holidays program for years to come.”

“We are incredibly grateful that we were able to bring holiday cheer to our employees who may have been struggling this season. We’d like to thank our colleagues at CAMC for introducing this program to us so that we can support families across Vandalia Health together,” said David Goldberg, president and CEO of Mon Health System and executive vice president of Vandalia Health.