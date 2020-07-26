Mon Health provides family fun with “Movies Among the Mountain”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Saturday, Mon Health held its Movies Among the Mountains at the Track at Mylan Park located near the newly built Aquatic Center.

Face masks were required for entry and officials made sure those in attendance were following social distancing guidelines. The movie shown was The Lion King 2019 version with attendees could watch for free. Gates opened up for the movie at 6 p.m. Also, guest were able to bring their own seating and blankets to enjoy some family fun in the park. Concessions were available to purchase as no outside foods or beverages were permitted.

“People are feeling like they are stuck at home right now. And so, it’s a great place to come and bring your family, pick and x to sit on, you are more than six feet away from another family. So, everyone is wearing a mask upon entry. They can take the mask off when they get to their seat. But if they move about they put their mask back on. So, they can rest assured that everyone is feeling safe tonight,” said Michele Hopkins, a Senior Physical Liaison with Mon Heath.

The next movie to be shown among the series will be, Trolls World Tour, on August 8th