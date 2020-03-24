Mon Health quickly working on opening their hospital in White Hall, following FRMC closure

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mon Health has been tightly working with Marion County delegates and the governor to fast track plans for the new hospital that will be located in White Hall. The day Fairmont Regional Medical Center closed there doors for good, employees at Mon Health sent in their applications and letter of intents for the new hospital, and why they need it now. ​

CEO of Mon Health David Goldberg said they want to ensure Marion county residents they are committed to providing them the proper health care and hospital access they deserve.

“When their patients have a need for a hospital base care, we’re going to keep doing that,” said Goldberg. “The people need to know they have choices, and we’re going to step up and we’re going to be there, and we already are. Now we’re just expanding the base of what we provide. “

All the hospitals in North Central West Virginia know that closing a hospital during a time of emergency like with COVID-19, and they are reaching out to help. Mon Health is welcoming all Marion county residents that are in need, or think they may be in need or services related to the pandemic to get assistance from any of their surrounding facilities.

“We have a screening number they can call, we have our drive-up lab’s, share their signs or symptoms, if you meet criteria, we’ll register you for free, get you through, swab you, get you resulted and let you know your situation and work with your doctors,” said Goldberg. “You should not be concerned, we have plenty of infrastructure here in North Central West Virignia to take care of our population. “

Some of the Mon Health affiliates that are available for assistance in COVID-19 Testing are as followed:

Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital

Grafton City Hospital

Preston Memorial Hospital

Mon Health Hospital

“We all want to do the right thing in Fairmont. WVU Medicine stepped up, we’ve stepped up. We want to make sure the people of greater Marion County know, we are going to be there, all of us, to take care of their health care needs,” said Goldberg.

Mon Health is working hard, and quick towards opening their hospital. The next step is to wait to hear back from health care authority about any corrections they need to make to their proposal to get the approval to start construction. They are hoping to hear back within 90-100 days.

