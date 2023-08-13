MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Having an employer that makes you feel like family makes all the difference in a typical workday and Mon Health took that sentiment to heart.

Mon Health reached out to its employees by offering them and their families a shared “Family Day” at the Mylan Aquatics Center on Saturday.

Employees were encouraged to bring their families and their swimsuits for a free event that consisted of swimming, food trucks and inflatable activities for children to partake in.

The event also had a dunking booth where you were able to dunk the CEO of Mon Health for a donation towards the Mon Health Colleague Support Fund. Mon Health tee shirts were also available for purchase with proceeds going towards the fund that supports fellow employees of Mon Health in times of need.

12 News spoke with Nate James, system director of employee and volunteer engagement in Mon Health systems, on the importance of holding this event for employees.

“Today, we’re here to basically celebrate our employees, just to show them a little bit of appreciation, we have our Mon Health family day. With my position, I think this is the best thing we can do just to show the employees that we appreciate them and just boost morale for the on-sight facilities,” James said.

600 employees were invited to attend the event, but 2,000 individuals were estimated to attend when accounting for families.