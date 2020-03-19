Mon Health suspends all ‘non-essential’ treatments

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mon Health System Hospitals and facilities, including Grafton City Hospital, have suspended all non-essential treatments in order to safeguard its patients and staff and support a community response to the coronavirus outbreak, officials announced Thursday morning.



Non-essential care is defined as not being time-sensitive for medical reasons, according to a news release. A Mon Health System clinical leadership committee has developed a list of conditions and treatments that meet criteria to be considered essential, the release said.



Mon Health is continuing to care for patients who have already been admitted and will provide necessary postoperative and follow-up care for patients who recently had procedures done at one of the facilities.

Mon Health will lift this suspension as soon as deemed responsible, officials said. Patients with scheduled appointments affected by this policy are being contacted to reschedule. If you are not contacted, your appointment will proceed as scheduled. If in doubt, please call your provider, according to the news release.



Mon Health is also coordinating with the healthcare community to determine how capacity

created by this suspension may be used to help neighboring hospitals provide care that is not

related to COVID-19, the release also said.



