Mon Health Systems establishes substance abuse support program

There is a new substance abuse program at Mon Health Systems.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mon Health Systems has established the Mon Health Recovery Care Program for those struggling with substance abuse.

Mon Health Medical Center, Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and Preston Memorial Hospital have peer recovery coaches in the emergency room for patients who screen positive for substance abuse. The peer recovery program is known as Reverse the Cycle.

Programs vary at each facility, but the goal is the same: to make a difference in patients’ lives. The first steps in the program include a screening, a brief intervention and a treatment referral.

In 2020, West Virginia had a confirmed total of 1,275 overdose deaths.

The Opioid Overdose Survivors Outreach Program provides support for patients at risk of opioid overdose. The goal is to prevent overdoses and link patients to substance abuse treatment.

Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital has a Comprehensive Opioid Addiction Treatment program where patients are referred by their primary doctor, or through the emergency room.