Mon Health to conduct sleep studies on children

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Mon Health is now conducting sleep studies on children ages 13 or younger, who may have sleep apnea.

Sleep problems with a lack of sleep can have negative effects on children’s performance in school and during social and extracurricular activities. According to the American Sleep Apnea Association website, nearly 1 in 4 percent of children suffer from sleep apnea. Most of them being between 2-8 years old.

Doctors at the hospital explained that some of the symptoms that adults experience with sleep apnea can actually be different in children.

“Interestingly, children may have other symptoms that aren’t typical in adults such as acting up, aggressive behavior, difficulty with academic performance,” said Clinical Director of the WVU Sleep Laboratory, Andrzej Jaworski. “And those could be the symptoms of sleep apnea in children.”

Those who think that their child may have sleep apnea, and would like for them to get tested, can call the laboratory at (304) 598-7934.