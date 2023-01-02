MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mon Health Medical Center said it welcomed the area’s first baby of 2023 just minutes after the ball dropped.

According to a press release from the hospital, Carmella Louise Gooden was born at 12:14 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, weighing 5lbs 13oz and measuring 18.5in.

That’s six minutes earlier than twin boys Watson Christopher Beagle and Walker Cole Beagle, who were born at the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

Mon Health said Carmella was born to Ashley Conn and Zachary Gooden and is their first child.

“We are very excited and honored for her to be celebrated as a New Year baby,” Conn and Gooden said in the release.

Parents Ashley Conn and Zachary Gooden hold baby Carmella Louise Gooden. Credit: Mon Health Medical Center

Dr. Craig Herring, an OBGYN and Co-Medical Director of Mon Health Medical Center Women’s Health Services, said that the birth made the holiday special for Family Birth Center staff.

“We were all very excited and happy to have the opportunity to welcome the very first New Year’s baby for our area. It made our birth center celebration extra special that night and made us proud,” he said in the release.