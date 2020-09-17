Mon Hills Music Group expands and creates new label

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mon Hills Records has expanded to Mon Hills Music Group and created a new student label called Go 1st Records.

Go 1st., according to a Mon Hills press release, is West Virginia University’s first record label and will be under the umbrella of the Mon Hills Music Group. Kayse Ellis, the public relations manager for the label, said the goal is to find and sign local artists who will be assisted in creating projects, albums, EPs, and giving them experience in the music industry. Ellis said the creation of Go 1st came out of necessity.

“Over the past, I would say, about four years we’ve grown exponentially and it was a little bit difficult for each student to get the experience and the hands-on experience that they could really benefit from,” Ellis said. “So our manager, Sarah Giles, she came up with a really great solution to expand the label in a way where we have Mon Hills Music Group as the umbrella label and then we’ve broken off into Go 1st Records, which is a record label where we sign local artists and they just work on one project. And then we still have Mon Hills Records as well, still with the same artists recording their music as well.”

So far, Ellis said, Go 1st has yet to sign any artists, but they are working on changing that. However, Mon Hills records have recently signed two new artists, she added.

On Wednesday, WVU student and Pittsburgh local Dallan Halkias signed a deal and will now be creating a new genre of music that the artist calls queer jazz-funk poetry. Halkias’ whose stage name is Sir Dallan G, is using their first recorded project as an opportunity to represent the LGBTQ community in the music industry, according to a release.



Sir Dallan G signing their contract

Currently, Ellis said, Mon Hills has nine active artists working on projects that will be released sometime this year. This is despite the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough, Ellis said this was proof of the record label’s resilience.

“We’re obviously following guidelines, we’re being as safe and as vigilant as possible, but we’re still committed to finding local talent whose voices would not be recognized otherwise in a bigger market,” Ellis said. “We’re still committed to making their projects, making their platform become a reality so that they can share their stories and they can share the kinds of stories and kinds of issues they feel are really relevant.”

Many of Mon Hills’ artists, Ellis said, have a deeper meaning and motivation behind their music. They have messages they would like to get across to their audiences and without a record label of this nature, they would struggle to communicate those messages.

“I’m really proud of it,” Ellis said. “I think it’s one of the most unique experiences that a university could ever offer. It is actually one of the very few programs in the country that offers a hands-on experience like this, so it’s definitely very worthwhile.”