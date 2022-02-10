MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mon Pathways to Success held the first hiring event at Hazel’s House of Hope on Thursday.

The Mon Health System program is designed to break down barriers and to help those who are trying to enter the workforce force, by offering jobs and removing requirements like a high school diploma, GED or college degree.

Mon Health Medical Center is looking to fill roles with entry-level positions and offer future growth opportunities for participating individuals.

The jobs available in this program are housekeeping, environmental services, guest and customer service, registration, nutrition and food services, nursing support, and transporters.

“This program will be for anyone experiencing homelessness, in recovery, the un-sheltered, or really anyone who is kind of couch surfing and needs some help to get back into the workforce,” said Paulina Nottingham, Development Specialist for the Mon Health Medical Center Foundation.

Mon Health employees help applicants apply through the Mon Pathways to Success program. (WBOY Image)

Participants in the program will have financial funding available if needed and be provided with healthcare benefits, 401k, paid time off, uniforms, transportation, cafeteria meals, buddy worker and professional mentoring.

“It’s a six-month program, and after the program is done, we want everyone to stay at the Mon Health Medical Center,” Nottingham said.

The second hiring event will be held Thursday, Feb. 24, at Hazel’s House of Hope from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.