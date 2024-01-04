MAIDSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mon Power announced the completion of an 80-acre solar site in West Virginia on Thursday, which it says will “help bolster and diversify the region’s energy mix.”

According to a release, the 50,000-panel site located just north of Morgantown can produce up to 18.9 megawatts (MW) of solar energy per hour. The Solar Energy Industries Association has reported that one MW of solar energy can power an average of 173 homes.

Local officials and entities that subscribed to receive a large portion of the energy generated at the site toured the facility on Thursday and met with company leadership.

The site is the first of five that Mon Power and Potomac Edison plan to build across West Virginia, including one in Rivesville, Marion County and one in Marlowe, Berkeley County. The release said that Mon Power expects to complete the sites by the end of 2024.

The release said that more than 100 local union workers—primarily from the Morgantown and Parkersburg areas—were hired to build this site and that many of the components were made in the United States.