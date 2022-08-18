MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The City of Morgantown has announced that there will be a planned power outage in one area of the city next week.

Mon Power customers who are in the area of Park and Grands streets in Morgantown will be without power from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

This outage will be to complete upgrades to electrical systems, according to the announcement. Inclement weather on Aug. 23 would push the outage to Wednesday, Aug. 24 instead.

Several planned power outages for Mon Power customers have happened across north central West Virginia. Parts of Bridgeport were without power for most of Friday, Aug. 5, and another outage is planned for parts of Fairmont and Farmington on Aug. 24.

For more information, call Mon Power Customer Service at 800-686-0022.