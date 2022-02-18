MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – North central West Virginia experienced storms and high winds Thursday night, which knocked down trees across the area and caused many homes to lose power.

At 11 a.m. on Feb. 18, there were 1,900 Monongalia residents without power, 1,800 of which lived in Morgantown.

By 12 p.m., Mon Power had restored electricity to almost 1,200 residents in the county.

Help coming from Ohio on the evening of Feb. 18 is expected to restore electricity to the remaining residents.

“We did sustain some damage from the wind and rain overnight, that includes trees and branches coming down on our power lines and equipment, some broken poles. So it’s difficult work, but we’re working to restore power as quickly and safely as we can,” said Will Boye, Mon Power Spokesman.

Residents without power are encouraged to report their outages to their power company even if they are among others without electricity. Outages with Mon Power FirstEnergy can be reported by calling 888-544-4877 or by visiting their website here.