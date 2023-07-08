CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown residents should expect a planned outage from Mon Power on Tuesday, July 11.

From approximately 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., the outage will be used to upgrade facilities and will “affect 169 customers in the vicinity of Chestnut St, Fayette St, High St, and Spruce St in Morgantown,” according to a Facebook post from the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency.

The planned outage will move to Wednesday, July 12 in the event of any inclement weather. “All affected customers should receive a notification message from Mon Power,” the release said.

For more information about the planned outage, customers should call the Mon Power Customer Service at 800-686-0022.