Mon River Trail adds four new bike fixing stations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mon River Trail System has added four new bicycle fix-it stations that should be of great use to cyclists.

The stations are properly spaced out along the 48-mile long trail and include a rack to mount bikes, tire pump and a variety of tools.

Ella Belling the executive director of the Mon Trail Conservancy said it cost more than $7,000 to install the four stations.

A look at some of the tools available at one of the stations.

“It was effort really triggered by cyclists who wanted to see some of them out on the trail system,” Belling said. “And so we started doing a small campaign that got much bigger and raised a lot more money than we anticipated, so instead of our goal of three we were able to put in four.”

Belling said there will be a fifth station installed along with the renovations that are going on at Hazel Ruby Mcquain Park. Installing the stations, she said, was an exciting effort and that it gives trail users more comfort knowing the amenity is there.

The Consevancy has other projects they hope to implement Belling said, like expanding the trail into Pennsylvania’s Allegehny Passage.

“We are always doing improvements to access we want to see more connections to neighborhoods in the coming year,” Belling said. “We want to see more improvements to trail access and amenities like this one. We’ll be in 2020 seeing the opening of Hazel Ruby Mcquain Park with the amphitheater reopening and more concerts and events happening too.”