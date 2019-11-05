Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity partners with WVU Athletics

MORGANTOW, W.Va. (WV Illustrated) – The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is partnering with Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity to build affordable housing units in Monongalia County.

Members of the athletics staff and WVU student-athletes will take part in the building project. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7. The project site is located at 1451 Bergamont Street in Morgantown.

“As a department, we wanted to be more involved in the community, and that has been a focal point under the leadership of Athletic Director Shane Lyons,” Tangela Cheatham, director of student-athlete enhancement said. “This is a project that enables our athletics staff and student-athletes to put a family in a home, and for many, give them the peace of mind that they never had. “When we look at projects to get involved with, we want to truly make a difference in people’s lives and working with Habitat for Humanity will provide that difference.”

Mon Valley Habitat’s Bergamont Street project with WVU Athletics is the first of its kind for the organization. The project, located in the heart of the West Run District of Morgantown, will consist of three duplex units that will ultimately provide affordable homeownership to six families in the area. Construction is slated to begin in November and Mon Valley Habitat plans to have one unit under roof as soon as possible.

WVU Athletics will start the project with staff members taking the lead on the building process, and student-athletes will be scheduled based on class, practice and competition schedules. An eight-hour work day will be required of all volunteers, and the department will schedule each volunteer group with Habitat for Humanity.

“I believe this will be an important and fulfilling experience for our staff and student-athletes,” Lyons said. “With the conclusion of the building process, seeing a family move into their new home will make a good day’s work very meaningful. Hopefully, we will make a positive difference.”

About Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity:

Established in 1990, Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions. Since 1990, Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity has completed 59 homes and provided housing for approximately 238 individuals.

About Habitat for Humanity:

Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit housing organization working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in approximately 70 countries. Habitat’s vision is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Habitat works toward this vision by

building strength, stability and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of safe, decent and affordable housing. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.