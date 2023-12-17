MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Over the weekend, the Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society held an open house to share its love of model trains with those of the community.

The open house was held in Morgantown’s Mountaineer Mall suite D-13, where the Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society regularly holds its meetings.

This year, three model train displays were available for viewing with one even being interactive for the public. The trains range in scale size from O (1.25”), H-O (.625″) and N (.375″).

Alongside the displays were tables of model train items for purchase. These items were brought in by members and model train lovers to swap out and help educate the public. A dispatch booth was also on display to tie in the entire experience.

(WBOY image)

Each train set was modeled after West Virginia’s history with railroads between the ’60s and ’70s, though none were modeled after any specific train or track. 12 News spoke with the president of the Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society, Richard Turton, on the importance of preserving this history.

“History is, I think, being lost,” Turton said. “Probably in twenty, thirty years, it may be lost completely. So our idea here is to try to preserve some of that, albeit miniature.”

The Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society hosts open houses four times a year and although this was the last public welcoming event for the group this year, they plan to hold another in the Spring.

If you want to get involved with the Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society the group is always looking for new members. For more information, Turton says interested people can stop by a meeting, which are held on Thursday evenings in the Mountaineer Mall.