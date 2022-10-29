MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society, Inc., will be holding an Open House on Nov. 5 to celebrate National Model Railroad Month. The Open House will be held at the Mountaineer Mall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be free to the public, but donations are encouraged.

Attendees will be able to see the model railroad work that The Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society does.

The Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society is building a permanent layout with over 700 feet of mainline that traverses scenes of West Virginia from the 1950s into the 70s. It will be the largest HO scale model railroad in North Central West Virginia. They are also building “a 12 ft. x 24 ft. O gauge three rail layout and a N scale layout.”

The Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society meets every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at 5000 Green Bag Rd. Unit D-13, Morgantown, WV 26501.

To learn more, you can contact Richard Henderson at 1-304-276-1046, check out their website at http://MVRRHS.org or go to their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MVRRHS.