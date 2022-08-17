MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Monday, the West Virginia University Class of 2026 stepped onto Mountaineer Field for the very first time.

The event is known as Monday Night Lights and is a fun gathering of incoming WVU freshmen on the football field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Incoming Freshmen taking a picture with the Mountaineer. (WBOY Image)

“Well it’s exciting because it’s the beginning of the school year, students are excited to be here and it’s a wonderful way to welcome our students back to campus,” said WVU Dean of Students Corey Farris. “So, we’re looking forward to having a lot more fun with them, but also getting ’em off on the right start academically.”

Freshmen get to play various games, meet the Mountaineer, hear from head Football Coach Neil Brown and get to learn what it truly means to be a Mountaineer.

Additionally, Freshmen packed 2,000 backpacks to help United Way offices across the state and these backpacks will be given to children in need across the state.

Students packing backpacks to help the United Way. (WBOY Image)

Students packing backpacks. (WBOY Image)

The evening concluded with the Pride of West Virginia playing its pregame show, and a 2026 class picture taken inside the State of West Virginia.

Classes at WVU will start on Wednesday.