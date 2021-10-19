Monongahela National Forest selling firewood permits at Marlinton office

Seneca Rocks Is Located In Monongahela National Forest In Eastern Panhandle Of West Virginia, USA

MARLINTON, W.Va. — The Monongahela National Forest is selling firewood permits at the District Office in Marlinton.

For $20, permit holders will receive a map of the area, specific instructions and will be allowed to cut up to five standard cords of firewood at the Beale Hacking Range Allotment near Slatyfork.

Even with a permit, standing trees may not be cut, and any firewood gathered can only be used personally.

Authorities advise to avoid the area immediately after heavy rain to minimize resource damage. This firewood is available on the grazing allotment.

For more information, call the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District at 304-799-4334.

For more on firewood, visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/mnf/passes-permits/?cidfseprd597451.