Monongalia Arts Center Showcase gives local artists chance to display and sell work

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia Arts Center Showcase, which is a chance to buy artworks for yourself or gift for someone in your life, happened this week.

A look around the gallery.

The annual holiday event has been going on for roughly four decades, Nick Stamm operations coordinator said in the gallery displaying all kinds of art. Stamm said it’s a chance for local artists to sell their pieces at a reduced commission rate and a good time for buyers to visit and buy loved ones something for the holidays.

“We have all kinds of different works,” Stamm said. “We have mixed media works, we have all kinds of different paintings and prints for sale, we have hand decorated eggs, that are in a traditional Polish style, we have jewelry from two different vendors that have come here to Morgantown, so all kinds of different things.”

A look at the Polish style eggs, jewelry, and other artworks available for sale.

Stamm said he would love it if people visited the MAC and to check out handmade artworks. The showcase will be open six days a week, Stamm said, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 11 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. It will run through January 25 and there are pieces for every price range.

“There’s a wide range in prices,” Stamm said. “We have everything from print– we have everything from collages that are like $5, all the way up to oil paintings that are over 500, we even have a very expensive print, I think, for $1200 up as well. But we do have plenty of artworks that’s very cheap to pick up and plenty of jewelry that’s very cheap as well.”