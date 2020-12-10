Monongalia Co. Deputies: Scammers are impersonating Comcast and requesting a $249 check from citizens

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office issued a release on Thursday warning citizens of a possible scam occurring in the area.

According to the release, the scam involves a caller saying they are from Comcast and that the customer can get a lower rate for their cable service if they send a check for $249.00 made out to “Cable TV” and not to Comcast. The caller then gives an address in New York where the check is supposed to be mailed to, the release stated.

Deputies said that if any citizens receive any calls like this, they are being advised to not give out any information, and to definitely not send a check to the caller.

Deputies are also urging citizens to report any suspicious calls, such as the one described in the release, to local law enforcement immediately.