Monongalia Co. deputies warn citizens of phone scam involving people posing as deputies, demanding money & threatening arrest

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam involving callers posing as deputies and threatening to arrest people if they do not pay them money.

A release from the sheriff’s office stated that deputies have received calls about a phone scam where callers are identifying themselves as Monongalia County Deputies Lt. Allen Bradford and Lt. Todd Sullivan. The sheriff’s office stated there are no deputies by those names working for Monongalia County.

The release stated that citizens reported that the scammers are saying there is an arrest warrant out for the person they are calling, and they have to come up with money to stay out of jail.

Deputies do not make these type of calls telling people to send money to stay out of jail concerning arrest warrants, the release stated.

Deputies are urging any individuals who receive calls such as these to contact their local law enforcement office.