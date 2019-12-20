Monongalia Co. fitness organization takes 1st place in competition to bring children a better Christmas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Monongalia County fitness organization takes first place in a competition to bring children a better Christmas.

Monongalia and Preston county CASA workers presented Mountaineer Crossfit with a first place plaque Friday afternoon in Morgantown.

Mountaineer Crossfit members filled a Santa sack full of presents for a CASA child and then an independent judge picked which fitness facility provided the best Christmas for its chosen child.

CASA members said that the friendly competition between local gyms resulted in several children getting a very special Christmas this year.

“It’s very important specifically for the children we picked because those children are in placement,” said CASA Volunteer, Crissi Christy. “So they don’t have foster parents to shop for them, the placement facilities are unable to shop for these kids so we picked them because they are in the most need and at risk to not have anything to open for Christmas.”

This is the first year that CASA For Kids put on the crossfit/opex for Christmas competition.