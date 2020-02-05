Monongalia Co. Health Department says there are 5 suspected cases of coronavirus in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – During the weekly Monongalia Co. Commission meeting Dr. Lee B. Smith, the Monongalia County Health Department (MCHD) executive director, and the county health officer, said there were five suspected cases of coronavirus in West Virginia.

Dr. Smith said two people in Wheeling who recently visited China for the Chinese New Year are self-quarantining. This means that they are sequestering themselves from the public for 14 days, the recommended time the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends to see if you truly have the disease and to prevent the risk of it spreading to others.

There are three people in Morgantown who also may have the disease. One is a West Virginia University student, the other a chemical engineer and one works at the WVU School of Public Health. All the Morgantown individuals are also under self-quarantine. Dr. Smith said the individuals are in contact with WVU Medicine, which is making sure that they are properly monitored.

These are suspected cases, they have not been confirmed, Dr. Smith said. You can learn more about coronavirus from WBOY’s previous coverage.