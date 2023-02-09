MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia and Kanawha County Commissions teamed up to take a stand against the amendments on the ballot in the previous November election. Now, they’re looking to team up once again for the best interests of the citizens of the counties and the state as a whole.

“We learned that the two economic engines of the state can accomplish much more by working together and supporting each other’s goals,” Mon. Co. Commission President Tom Bloom said. “(Kanawha Co. Commission President) Kent Carper reached out to me about Amendment 2 and then we’ve been in open communication.”

On Tuesday, Bloom spoke at the Kanawha County Commission meeting and proposed the CAP initiative, which stands for collaboration and partnership, that would keep the counties being proactive, not reactive on certain matters.

“It is time that we remove ourselves from the current county silos and move forward together,” Bloom said. “Our citizens can benefit from this and our counties can grow economically in the future. We need to be heard and part of solutions in helping this state move forward.”

One of the areas that Bloom cited as an area that the counties can work with the state is the $1.5 billion surplus.

“We want to be part of the decision process and not just an afterthought,” Bloom said. “They already have a couple issues that they want to work on.”

Bloom stated on Tuesday that he hopes the counties could meet at least twice a year to discuss issues and concerns that are relevant to both counties. He also mentioned that the Kanawha County Commission was on board with the initiative.

“We’re just going to make this state stronger and citizens will benefit,” Bloom said.