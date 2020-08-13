Monongalia County Art Center hosts Trash to Treasure sale

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One person’s trash is another’s treasure was the motto at the Monongalia Arts Center Wednesday night as previous props and equipment were open to the public for purchase.

The Trash to Treasure sale had items for people to purchase like graphic novels, dinnerware, exercise equipment and more.

Most of the items were sold for a, “Pay what you will,” donation. The Monongalia Arts Center Operations Coordinator, Nick Stamm, said that people could pay anything they would like to pay for the item of their choice. A few items did have prices on them such as speakers, a vintage protection screen, love seat and more, but nothing was over $175.

The art center held an early bird special for people ages 50 and older, to help protect them from COVID-19.

“We also been taking a day between each sale to sanitize the building and make sure that everything’s good and healthy.”

The Monongalia Arts Center will have another Trash to Treasure sale August 14, 2020 and August 17, 2020 from 3 p.m.- 7 p.m.

All of the proceeds from this sale will go to benefit the Monongalia Arts Center and the Monongalia County Community Art Center.

To learn more information on the Monongalia Arts Center you can check out the website and Facebook for updates and more.