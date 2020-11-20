Monongalia County axe thrower headed to world championship event

STAR CITY, W.Va. – Making a name in the world of axe-throwing was not something on Tyler Lalka’s bucket list. In fact, if it wasn’t for an entirely different way to spend his time, he may never have tried it in the first place.

“I was doing a YouTube channel with one of my friends, it was just something silly to do, and we decided to go to Mountain Man to throw for a video. So we went in, we threw, I was awful, everybody there was bad. Then we ended up going back a few more times,” said Lalka

A bullseye throw by Tyler Lalka in practice

Those return trips eventually led to a job at Mountain Man Axe Throwing, where he had more time to see what he could do, and as it turns out, he’s pretty good. He’s headed to the World Axe Throwing Championship in Atlanta in December, but like any other sport, he said there’s one reason why he made it so far.

“Practice. It was just showing up to leagues, showing up to work. When I had a chance, I’d throw. It was just paying attention to what I did wrong. Every time you miss your bullseye, you know you did something wrong. Figure out what it is, fix it. That’s all it was,” Lalka said.

With the championship on the horizon, Lalka has one more event scheduled before the holiday, and then it’s time to head south. And, in an event with around 130 people expected, Lalka’s thirteenth seed means he’s standing near the top of the list. He said his plan of attack to see the finals is just to keep up the hard work.

“Top 6 gets on ESPN, and when I get there, I already did my seeding throw, so I know where I’m standing. I’ll play throughout the brackets in double elimination, and I’ll keep trying to throw. That’s all,” said Lalka.