Monongalia County business expands into new location

STAR CITY, W.Va. – A local axe throwing business in Star City has added on some new features to their facility.

Mountain Man Axe throwing has moved into a new location and has added smash and paint rooms.

Electronics and glass are donated and collected from individuals’ businesses and recycled once done being used. Before entering the room, individuals can choose their weapon of choice like premium weapons such as plastic swords.

Owner Christopher Atkins stated the new featured rooms have become a popular attraction.

“It’s a great way to relieve some stress. We put you in a full bodysuit,” explained Atkins. Suit you up from head to toe. Sealed toe slip-on, the headgear. And then we put a package together of a bunch of electronics and glass items and let you smash them.”

Another feature that was added was the paint room. Atkins explained how the paint room is where you throw paint at a canvas. He also explained how they were working on adding a black light paint throwing.

“You can come in with friends and throw paint at each other or at the canvas, it’s kind of your choice,” said Atkins.

He also tells how the smash room is great for team building or even a stress reliever. He also stated he wanted to add these two features to his business because he thought these features would fit well in town.

Due to the pandemic, Mountain Man Axe Throwing is open at half capacity from Thursday through Sunday by appointments only.

To check out Mountain Man Axe Throwing hours and location, can check out their website, Facebook page and other social media platforms.