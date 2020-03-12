Monongalia County business owners are learning how to protect their computers from online hackers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Representatives from Micro Systems Management and Barracuda Networks held a Cyber Security seminar in Morgantown on Thursday.

Some of the issues discussed included network and app security, data and e-mail protection and understanding the latest Spear phishing scams.

Instructor, Scott Berding of Barracuda Channel Sales explained that most businesses have experienced some sort of attack on their network systems.

“We found it invaluable to get in front of the customer directly, meet face to face, and really let them talk about what challenges they have seen. All of the people here today had all experienced some type of breach or ransomware attack or something. So it just rang home to everybody that attended today.”

Barracuda Networks protects more than 200,000 customers worldwide. To learn more about how to protect online data, click here.

