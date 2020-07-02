Monongalia County businesses asked to notify City of Morgantown if mistakenly charged new sales and use tax

Monongalia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown has received reports that businesses outside of city limits have received notice from the State of West Virginia to charge the 1 percent municipal sales and use tax that went into effect on July 1.

According to a press release, the finance department is working with the state tax office to correct these situations on a case-by-case basis.

If any business has received notice to pay the municipal sales and use tax, but it is not located in city limits, it should contact the finance department at 304-284-7408.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories