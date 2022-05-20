MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Friday, Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center hosted its 14th annual fundraising event, Girls’ Night Out, at the Tropics at Cheat Lake.

Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center advocates for children who have been abused or encountered other significant adverse childhood experiences in Monongalia County by providing a collaborative and child-friendly environment where children and their families can be interviewed, educated and healed.

The center provides three free resiliency building services: forensic interviews, family advocacy and therapy.

“So, everything is free at our center. So, we have to raise that money, we’re a nonprofit so our funding comes from grants and donations. It’s very critical to have these types of things that can bring in larger sums of money, so we don’t have to rely on those grants and donations all the time,” said Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center Community Engagement Coordinator Taylor Shultz.

Last year the center provided clinical services to 659 individuals. All proceeds from the event go to the Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center and directly benefit children and families who have experienced abuse, neglect, or other adverse experiences in the county.

“Our goal is to raise $55,000 so that we can provide these free services to kids and families in the community. And we are definitely well on our way. We’ve got about 200 guests here this evening, and everybody is in a good mood wanting to celebrate kids and make sure these kids have the free services that they need,” said Dr. Laura Capage, executive director of the Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center and a licensed psychologist.

Officials said Girls’ Night Out has been the main fundraiser for the Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center for many years. Girls’ Night Out offered a social hour where guests enjoyed free pampering providers, mingling, bidding on silent auction items, raffle baskets and an open cash bar.