Monongalia County celebrates the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Local politicians organized a Juneteenth Jubilee at Scorers Sports Bar and Grill in Morgantown.





Delegate Danielle Walker stated that Juneteenth celebrates the day when enslaved people actually knew that they were free even though the Emancipation Proclamation took place two years earlier.

“This is a day that we should commemorate, this is a day that we celebrate the past, the trials and tribulations but also the success.”

Booths were set up at the Jubilee for attendees to discuss voter registration and voter education.