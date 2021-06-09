Monongalia County coal mine set to close

BRAVE, Pa. (WTRF & WBOY) – A spokesman has confirmed that Monongalia County Coal Resources, Inc. will be permanently closing the Monongalia County Mine and the preparation plant and other facilities associated with the mine.

According to a WARN notice filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, 180 employees will be permanently laid off. The layoffs will happen in two stages: August 9 to August 23 and September 7 to September 21, according to the notice.

Monongalia County mine says appropriate notices under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice Act have been provided, including to the United Mine Workers of America, which represents the hourly workforce at the mine.

The mine was formerly known as the Blacksville No. 2 Mine.