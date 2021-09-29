Monongalia County Commission hosts broadband strategic plan town hall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County Commission, in partnership with Ice Miller Whiteboard, Lit Communities and DLZ, will be conducting surveys to gauge interest in a countywide broadband network investment.

On Wednesday, officials held a town hall, where they said the survey is just one part of the information gathering phase of the broadband plan. They explain that the survey responses support a community-led effort to bring high-speed fiber internet to Monongalia County residents.

“The concept of building middle-mile architecture, so that those ISPs can then work with the municipalities to come online. And, everybody will be providing the same level of service,” said Sean Sikora, Monongalia County Commissioner.

So far, officials have said the survey has garnered more than 1,700 responses, with more than 1,400 in its first four weeks. Based on the survey, those officials also stated that 86% of respondents indicated they would consider signing up for a municipal network.

“The survey is developed in such that when you log on and take it, it takes all your information, you put in all your information about the service you’re supposed to have. And, then at the very end, it asks you about where you’re at, and it pinpoints where you’re at, and then it does a speed test,” Sikora said.

Also, Sikora said they will take the information from the survey to find out where the broadband service is severely underserved in the county. He also said that it would allow them to find out where they are not even meeting the federal requirements for broadband.