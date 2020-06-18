Monongalia County Commission makes plans for 4th of July celebrations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – At the Monongalia County Commission Meeting on Wednesday, commissioners discussed many different topics, including plans for the Fourth of July.

The commission was presented a plan that consists of a concert performed by the Davisson Brothers Band, fireworks, four baseball games and an outdoor family movie showing. The commissioners agreed to contribute $10,000 to the roughly $50,000 event that will be free to all attendees.

The baseball games are to be played at Mylan Park in the afternoon, the fireworks will be launched from Mylan Park, where the movie will be screened. Finally, the concert will be held at Triple S Harley-Davidson and live-streamed to other locations.

“I’m not sure that there is a more important holiday than July 4th and our country’s independence,” Cliff Sutherland, the co-owner of Triple S said.

Sutherland added that there is a lot of negativity and gloom in the world right now, largely due to COVID-19.

“I thought this year it was very important to have some type of whatever that new normal is, but to at least experience the things I experienced growing up with fireworks, baseball and those types of things.”

His excitement for the Fourth of July festivities was shared by all the commissioners, but none more noticeably than Tom Bloom. The commissioner said when he was growing up, the Fourth was a very important day for he and his family, so he wanted to help make it special for families in the community.

Bloom said it was especially important to give families something special for the holiday because of the saddened reality brought on by the pandemic. The events will be free, but only a limited number of people will be allowed to attend in order to create space for social distancing.

“We’re looking to do bigger and better things now, this is the new norm for July 4th celebration,” Bloom said. “Hopefully, we can be all together next year, but let’s see what happens in time. I can’t wait to see the kids and the community and everyone being with their families and celebrating and celebrating democracy for America. I think it is at a time where it is needed.”

Right now, the itinerary for the Fourth is as follows:

Triple S – The Davisson Brothers concert will be live-streamed as it goes on from 7:30 – 9:45 p.m. All welcome, but there is a social distancing capacity limit.

Black Bear Stadium – 7:30 – 9:45 p.m. Davisson Brothers live-streamed to the video board. 9:45 p.m. fireworks from Mylan Park streamed to the video board.

Mylan Park – Afternoon baseball games, 7:30 – 9:45 p.m. Davisson Brothers live-streamed to track & field video board. 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. family movie in the New Monongalia County Pavilion.

Bloom said the fireworks will be launched from the highest point at Mylan Park so that people from far and wide can see them. He said it would also benefit public safety because it means people aren’t forced to go to Mylan Park and social distancing can be enforced.

Viewing of fireworks can be done at:

Chaplin Hill Business Park

Mylan Elementary

Westridge

University Town Center

The Gateway Development

“I just hope that everybody enjoys the holiday and it brings some normalcy,” Sutherland said.