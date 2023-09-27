MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — After more than 100 people voiced out their concern on Monday with the relicensing of a dam near Cheat Lake, the Monongalia County Commission may be dipping their toes in the discussion.

Duane Nichols, the President of Cheat Lake Environment and Recreation Association (CLEAR), said that he wants to have a work session between the two groups during Wednesday’s commission meeting.

“I think [the commission] can determine whether the county has a public interest in preserving the park and trail for recreational purposes and for protection of the physical environment,” Nichols said.

Included in Eagle Creek Renewal Energy’s renewal application, the owner of Lake Lynn Power Station, is the removal of about 300 acres from the project boundary. Eagle Creek described it as an “administrative change,” and said that it is looking to simplify project boundaries by removing these non-contiguous plots of land.

Proposed land (in pink) that would be removed from Lake Lynn Hydroelectric Project boundaries. (Courtesy, Eagle Creek Renewable Energy, Google Maps)

Many are worried about what would happen to this land if it was removed from the project.

“The public now recognizes how important these buffer zones are around the lake and also now is the time to try and get better operation of the facility,” Nichols said. “It’s not been up to par as far as we are concerned.”

Jody Smet, Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Chief Compliance Officer for Eagle Creek Renewable Energy, clarified in an interview that several areas of concern would remain within project boundaries under the new license.

Areas of Concern:

Cheat Lake Park

Cheat Haven and Tower Run Nature Viewing Areas

Sunset Marina boat launch

Tailwater fishing access

Nichols hopes that a work session would be beneficial for the preservation and protection of the area. The Monongalia County Commission said that they would be more than willing to hear Nichols and the rest of his group out in a future meeting.

The current license for the Lake Lynn Project will expire on Nov. 30, 2024.